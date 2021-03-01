Posted: Mar 24, 2021 10:26 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 10:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank announced on Wednesday morning that it will close 31 of the bank’s 270-plus branch locations this summer as a result of a branch reconfiguration process.

No branches in Bartlesville will close. More than one-third of the facilities to close are limited-service branches and the vast majority of impacted branches are in markets with other nearby branches available to serve customers.

A list of branches that will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30th, can be found here.

Arvest cites that the past year has introduced many challenges to the banking industry and accelerated existing trends in consumer preferences and behavior. Most significant for Arvest Bank has been a shift in the balance between branch transactions and digital banking. In response to these significant changes in customer banking preferences, Arvest has conducted an in-depth analysis and will make changes to its branch network in 2021.

This branch transformation strategy includes plans for construction of eight new facilities and 15 remodeling projects over the next 12 to18 months. The bank also plans to deploy 38 additional ATM with Live Teller machines throughout its network. These machines allow customers to have face-to-face communication with Arvest tellers via a video screen and complete more types of transactions than a traditional ATM. They also offer standard ATM capabilities 24 hours a day.

Arvest anticipates there will be a limited number of associates affected by these changes. Well-trained and committed associates are the pillar of Arvest’s success and it is the bank’s desire to retain as many associates as possible by helping them secure other roles at Arvest locations.