Posted: Mar 24, 2021 10:50 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 4:33 PM

Garrett Giles

As announced on Tuesday, Visit Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Visitor Center will relocate from the Bartlesville Chamber Depot at 201 SW Keeler Avenue to the Bartlesville Community Center at 300 SE Adams Boulevard at the end of the month.

Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA) President David Wood said they will benefit from the move, stating that it will provide them with more storage. He said the move will also help the BDA improve its current conference room.

The conference room at the Chamber Depot will become the BDA's primary conference room. Wood said they currently use the conference room as guests. He said the BDA would make the conference room available to the Chamber when they need it and when the BDA isn't using it.

Enhancements to the conference room are also possible. Wood said they could get a flat screen for presentations instead of having a video projector. He said they could also get a conference table that is better suited for the BDA and the Chamber.

Wood said the office will look more professional all around for everyone. He said the BDA wishes Visit Bartlesville staff the best in their new home.

To read more on Visit Bartlesville's move to the Bartlesville Community Center, click here.