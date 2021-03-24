Posted: Mar 24, 2021 1:27 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 1:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Council extended the mask mandate for those entering city-owned buildings during the March council meeting through Monday, May 3rd. There has since been some confusion as to what that resolution means. City Manager Mike Bailey explained it to the council during this month's meeting.

This resolution doesn't apply to those entering City-owned parks.