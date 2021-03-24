Posted: Mar 24, 2021 2:16 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 2:16 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is frustrated with the slow response time that the U.S. Census Bureau has shown in getting data to states from the census that was conducted last year. In a letter written to the Acting Director of the U.S. Census Bureau, Lankford says the delay will jeopardize states' efforts to redraw their districts in time for state and federal elections.

In Oklahoma, just over 60 percent of residents responded to the 2020 census. When preparing for the census, Kathy Tippen with the Census Bureau explained why it is important to see a high participation rate.