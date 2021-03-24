Posted: Mar 24, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 2:28 PM

Tom Davis

NFHS Executive Director Karissa Niehoff addresses this incident from the March 11 girls basketball game in Oklahoma between Norman High School and Midwest City High School.

It was during this game that the broadcast announcer’s racist comments about the Norman team were heard during the streaming of the game on the NFHS Network.

Niehoff voices her outrage at the incident in this video, but does not apologize for anything nor did she mention what specific steps will be taken to prevent such an occurrance from ever happening again.