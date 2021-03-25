Posted: Mar 25, 2021 1:44 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2021 1:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved a letter regarding hazard pay from Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) Director Kary Cox earlier this week.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said Washington County had a few qualifying personnel from the Sheriff's Office and Emergency Operations that had the use of hazard pay at their disposal. He said this is because they didn't have to do a "rolling COVID leave" like other offices in Washington County.

When everyone was "flattening the curve," Commissioner Antle said Washington County rotated personnel in and out to continue basic services. He said WCEM didn't have the personnel to role their staff out, so they worked the entirety of the pandemic.

Three representatives from WCEM qualified for hazard pay. The letter from Cox was his request that the hazard pay be made.