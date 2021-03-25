Posted: Mar 25, 2021 2:11 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2021 2:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Funding from the federal government to assist the Osage Nation and its programs has been on the decline for several years. The Nation continues to seek out grants in an effort to seek out those federal funds, but relies heavily on funds earned through gaming revenue, though Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear says there are other areas helping supply funds.

Standing Bear projects that money coming in from the health clinic and third party income could top five million dollars. He explains how those dollars are broken down into a budget for this coming year.

Standing Bear can report that those numbers will look much different from what they were a year ago as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.