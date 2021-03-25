Posted: Mar 25, 2021 2:25 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2021 2:25 PM

Max Gross

After 10 years at the helm in Norman and a lengthy coaching career, Oklahoma head men’s basketball coach Lon Kruger has announced his retirement. Kruger led the Sooners to seven NCAA tournament bids including a trip to the Final Four in 2016.

Kruger had previous stops at UNLV, Illinois, Florida and Kansas State—he took each of those schools to the NCAA tournament as well. He is one of just three coaches to lead five different schools to the dance. Kruger also coached at Texas-Rio Grande Valley for the first four seasons of his career.

Kruger’s son, Kevin, who played for him at UNLV had recently been announced as the Rebels next head coach. OU will have two basketball coach vacancies to fill as longtime women’s head coach Sherri Coale announced her retirement last week also.