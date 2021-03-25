Posted: Mar 25, 2021 2:47 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2021 2:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man on trial for first degree murder has been found guilty by a Washington County jury. After 90 minutes of deliberations a jury found Shawn Saejin Lynch of Bartlesville guilty of murder in the first degree. The recommended sentence for Lynch is life in prison.

Lynch shot and killed his roommate Kolton Edwards in May 2019. Testimony revealed that Lynch shot Edwards from across the living room at a residence on Sooner Park Drive in Bartlesville. The two had been in a dispute over grocery money.

District attorney Kevin Buchanan argued for the state. Lynch was represented by Benjamin Watters. Lynch is due back for his official sentencing date on May 19. This is the second person to be convicted of murder at trial in Washington County this year.