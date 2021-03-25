Posted: Mar 25, 2021 3:09 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2021 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The chance for children to learn about growing vegetables, fruit and recognizing the difference in medicinal and edible plants is taking place on Saturday, April 10th at the Osage Nation Civic Center in Pawhuska.

The gathering portion of the program will teach students how to identify those plants that grow wild, and how and when to collect those plants. Participants will also be able to sample some of the nutritious, wild plants. Those in the program will also learn the difference between different plants, in addition to other fun activities.

There will be a morning session lasting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and an afternoon session from noon to 1:30 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in effect. There is no sign-up required and for more information you may call Jaime Clark at 818-287-5482.