Posted: Mar 25, 2021 5:43 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2021 5:44 PM

Garrett Giles

A deputy in Washington County died in the line of duty on Thursday.

Sheriff Scott Owen said it was a dark day for Washington County. He said a deputy got into an altercation with violent, resistive inmate that came in on an arrest warrant.

No names have been released at this time. Sheriff Owen said a preliminary investigation is ongoing between the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the District Attorney's Office, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, and the Bartlesville Police Department.

Sheriff Owen said information will be forthcoming. He asked for prayers for the family of the deputy.

We will have more information when it becomes available.