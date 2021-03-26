Posted: Mar 26, 2021 4:56 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 5:52 AM

Tom Davis

The Inter-State Farm and Home Show presented by Bartlet Co-op takes place today and Saturday at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College. The doors will open to the public at 1 p.m. on Friday and will be onsite until 7 p.m. The show will open again to the public at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and remain open until 4 p.m.

About the Inter-State Farm & Home Show:

We are excited to present you and the Inter-State region with the 5th Annual Inter- State Farm and Home Show, Friday, March 26 & Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Nellis Hall on the lovely Coffeyville Community College campus. This outstanding facility will be able to house businesses of all sizes that touch our Mid-America families - from farm & ranch, to hunting & leisure, home & garden, antiques & gifts, to household & business services to health & wellness.

Meet many exhibitors under one roof

Discover new, interesting products and services

Find the best resources in new construction, remodeling, landscaping, design services and much more

Speak with experts SEE OUR LIST OF VENDORS HERE COVD-19 Vaccines Regional Medical Center will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Coffeyville Farm & Home Show: - Friday, March 26th from 1:00pm-5:00pm - Saturday, March 27th from 8:30am-12:30pm The vaccines are available to those who fall into Phases 1-4 as outlined by the Kansas Vaccination Phases. Please go online to register.

SHOW LOCATION: