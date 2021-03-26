News
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 4:56 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 5:52 AM
Inter-State Farm and Home Show Starts Today
The Inter-State Farm and Home Show presented by Bartlet Co-op takes place today and Saturday at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College. The doors will open to the public at 1 p.m. on Friday and will be onsite until 7 p.m. The show will open again to the public at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and remain open until 4 p.m.
About the Inter-State Farm & Home Show:
We are excited to present you and the Inter-State region with the 5th Annual Inter- State Farm and Home Show, Friday, March 26 & Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Nellis Hall on the lovely Coffeyville Community College campus. This outstanding facility will be able to house businesses of all sizes that touch our Mid-America families - from farm & ranch, to hunting & leisure, home & garden, antiques & gifts, to household & business services to health & wellness.
- Meet many exhibitors under one roof
- Discover new, interesting products and services
- Find the best resources in new construction, remodeling, landscaping, design services and much more
- Speak with experts
COVD-19 Vaccines
- Regional Medical Center will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Coffeyville Farm & Home Show: - Friday, March 26th from 1:00pm-5:00pm - Saturday, March 27th from 8:30am-12:30pm The vaccines are available to those who fall into Phases 1-4 as outlined by the Kansas Vaccination Phases. Please go online to register.
SHOW LOCATION:
|
Nellis Hall- Coffeyville Community College
Address: 400 W. 11th St. Coffeyville, Kansas
Directions to the show
