Posted: Mar 26, 2021 9:24 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

Three local families will be recognized in May for their contributions to our community over the years.

Mike Wilt, Executive Director of the Bartlesville Community Foundation, appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday to tells about the Legacy Hall of Fame Gala.

Wilt says the Gala is set for May 15, at the Bartlesville Community Center. According to Wilt, the event will honor the Dunlap & Vaclaw Families and introduce the Heritage Family: The Lyon Family.

Tickets may also be purchased by calling Bartlesville Community Foundation at 918-337-2287 or online at https://bartlesvillecf.org/events/

The Bartlesville Community Foundation Legacy Hall of Fame Gala is presented by:

And sponsored by:

Wilt describes the Bartlesville Community Foundation as a community foundation is the gift that keeps on giving. The BCF houses endowed funds.Each dollar you give is invested and the returns on those investments go to the charitable causes you choose.

He explained that when you make a donation to an existing fund at the foundation or create a fund of your own, that money joins all the other funds and is invested to create annual income for the causes and charities that matter to you. He added that the best thing is that over the years funds grow to provide even more support. Because everyone’s funds work together, you can accomplish more good at a lower cost.