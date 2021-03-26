Posted: Mar 26, 2021 9:26 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 9:28 AM

Garrett Giles

United States Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford was out with the Border Patrol near McAllen, Texas on Thursday night, stating in a video that there is no question that America's southern border is open.

Sen. Lankford said the area he visited is one of the areas where the media has no access, which is why he wanted to be there. He said that he wanted you to see it for yourself and say that it's something that the Biden Administration doesn't want the public to see.

According to Sen. Lankford, all the people that cross the border are checked in before they're all released. He said 100-percent of the people he saw last night were released.

Sen. Lankford said there are no criminal background checks from their home country, no COVID-19 testing, and no verification that a child that is crossing the border with an individual is actually related. He said people from more than 50 countries have crossed the border in the past few weeks.

The video released by Sen. Lankford from the border in McAllen, Texas can be viewed below.