Posted: Mar 26, 2021 9:47 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 9:47 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will have a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds this Monday.

There will be discussion and possible action to sign a lease agreement with the producers of the upcoming film, “Gray Horse.” This lease agreement would allow for filmmakers to use county-owned buildings when producing the movie.

The commissioners will look to approve a resolution establishing a priority of projects for the county improvements roads and bridges transportation plan. They will also look to establish Saturday, April 24th as the countywide free dump day.

There will be discussion regarding different quotes for lawn care to take care of the Osage County Courthouse and there will be discussion regarding possible amendments for those entering the Osage County Courthouse or other county-owned properties.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.