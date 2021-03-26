Posted: Mar 26, 2021 10:17 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 10:17 AM

Tom Davis

The JCAR bill, REAL ID and a question of whether a COVID-19 vaccine "passport" is needed were among the topics discussed on Capitol Call powered by Phillips 66 on Friday with Representatives Wendi Stearnman and Judd Strom and Senator Julie Daniels.

Senate Bill 913, by Senator Julie Daniels of Bartlesville and House Speaker Pro Tem Terry O’Donnell of Catoosa would create the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) to review and recommend to the Legislature approval or repeal of agency rules.

The measure directs the Speaker of the House and President Pro Tempore of the Senate to establish the JCAR comprised of current members to consider proposed rules, amended rules, and repeal requests submitted by an agency. Those rules approved by the committee shall be presented to the Legislature for final approval for repeal.

The legislation also addresses repeal of agency rules by the Governor.

SB 913 passed committee with a vote of 9-0 and now is eligible to be considered by the full House before moving to the Governor to be signed into law.

The discussion turned to the possibility, as some states are considering, having a COVD-19 card or app to serve as a "passport" for those who have had the COVID-19 vaccine to get into large gatherings or perhaps even getting on a plane.

Representative Wendi Stearman firmlly stated "As a ll frerdom-loving Americans feel that we do not show papers. We certainly should not have a national passport with our health status. This creates alls kinds of bad!"

Senator Daniels said, "We certaily don't want to set up a class system where some people go around with no card and someboy else has to have a card." She added, "To take away that indivual right to freely move about is a bridge too far."

Representive Strom said, "As we move forward with is, will we need a flu card or a measles card for your kids?"

As for the REAL ID, Strom said, " The REALOK.com website is making things easier -- it has already cut the time in half. We still have a lot of work to do to get the equipment int the buldings so you can do this much easier."