Posted: Mar 26, 2021 11:16 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2021 3:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a resolution to cancel the West 1300 Road Project when they meet on Monday morning.

From there, the Commissioners may approve a County addendum addition of County Deputation Agreement for Law Enforcement in the Cherokee Nation Tribe.

Lastly, the Commissioners may approve a network maintenance support agreement with Insight Public Sector Inc.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.