Posted: Mar 26, 2021 1:33 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 1:55 PM

Max Gross

36-year-old Athine Jamuan Henderson of Bartlesville is currently in custody in the Osage County Jail after being arrested on a Washington County Warrant for conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. According to court documents, Henderson is currently under investigation for being a part of an altercation that led to the death of Washington County Deputy Kyle Davis.

Henderson was arraigned over video conference from the Osage County jail on Friday. A motion from the district attorney’s office enhanced his bond from the $125,000 set on the warrant to $500,000. No new charges were filed during the hearing as the investigation is still ongoing. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is heading the inquiry.

On Thursday KWON reported that a Washington County deputy was killed after an altercation at the Washington County Detention Center. On Friday, it was reported that Dep. Davis had succumbed to injuries after being taken to the hospital.

16 others were arraigned on the same conspiracies charges as a part of a three month long investigation.