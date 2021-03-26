Posted: Mar 26, 2021 2:48 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 2:48 PM

Garrett Giles

Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson has released the following statement regarding the passing of Washington County Deputy Sheriff Kyle Davis:

“On behalf of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Corporal Kyle Davis, who served his community in law enforcement for 13 years. We stand with you and with the men and women of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in mourning a tremendous loss. Members of law enforcement purposefully risk their lives each and every day they go to work so that we all can live in the safety and security of our homes and communities.”