Posted: Mar 26, 2021 9:46 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 9:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Day one of the Inter-State Farm and Home Show was a big hit with a great turn out at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College. KGGF 690 AM and KRIG 104.9 FM and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with more than 80 vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas bringing together both the residential and agricultural world.

Door Prize Winners from Friday’s Drawing Include:

Rebecca Bracket is the winner of Advantage Spot Remover from Advantage Carpet Care

Brad Swan won a Gift Bag from Deep Fork Foods

Charles Hughes won a Hand Tooled Leather Wallet from Don Moe Custom Saddle

Becky Blakemore, Justin Collins, Sherry Stoll, Alexsondro Michov all won a T-Shirt from Romans Chevrolet Buick.

Judith Knipmeyer, John Schrock, Samantha May, Peggy Armstrong all won Gift Bag from Walnut Street Boutique & Event Center.

Kathy Collins won a 1 Night Stay at the Best Western Capital Inn In Branson, Mo from Myers Hotels.

Valerie Portwood won a Family 4 Pack to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Rescue and the Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs, AR

Candi Westbrook won a Family 4 Pack to Clay Cooper Country Express

Kenny Ralph won a Family 4 Pack to the Comedy Jamboree at the Grand Country Music Hall

Joyce Coons won a Family 4 Pack to Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, MO.

Jeanne Sankee won 6 Passes to the Crayola Experience in Plano, TX and the Grand Prize winner of the $500 goes to Trudy Wright of Coffeyville courtesy of KGGF KQQF KUSN.

Day two will begin Saturday Morning (today) at 8:30 am at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College and ending at 4pm. Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, or home décor, lifestyle services, or tasty treats this a must visit show. Many vendors will have cash and carry items which can be purchased during the show.

KGGF 690, KGGF 104.1, KUSN 98.1, KWON 1400/93.3, KYFM 100.1 and KRIG 104.9 will be broadcasting live from the Inter-State Farm & Home Show. Meet local radio personalities, plus Charles Moll and Charles Miller from Tech Talk, Larry Glass from Green Country Gardener, Ron Hays from Radio Oklahoma Network and KGGF Farm Director.

There will be many more door prizes and giveaways from local vendors including one more $500 cash prizes, tickets to Branson shows, Crayola Experience in Plano, TX, T-Shirts, Hats, and Artic Mug, hanging flower baskets and so much more!