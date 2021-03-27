News
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 5:09 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2021 5:37 PM
Inter-State Farm & Home Show Wrapped Up Saturday
Garrett Giles
Day two of the 5th Annual Inter-State Farm & Home Show was a hit on Saturday!
Here were the winners of Saturday’s door prizes:
- Ron Barrett won a Purple Petunia Flower Basket from Angels Care Home Health
- Linda Powell won a Wild Rag & Headband from 7 Diamond 3 Design
- Paul Cooper won the Advantage Spot Remover from Advantage Carpet Care
- Larry Felts won a Pink Snap Dragon Flower Basket from Angels Care Home Health
- Mel Hass won a Gift Bag full from Deep Fork Foods
- Karen Linnebur won a Gift Basket of hair products from Gail's Hairstyling and Wig Salon
- Dawn Rasmussen won a 11x14 Lilly Canvas from Half-Pint Hooves
- Jimmy McRoberts won a Hat & Arctic Mug from Lewis Cattle Oilers
- Linda Graham won a Gift Basket from Mary Kay-Kathy Langley
- Bea Rosson won the Myrtle's Market T-Shirt and Fabric Spray from Myrtle's Market
- Mark Krenz, Austin Constuble, and Reuben Butler all won T-Shirts from Romans Chevrolet Buick
- Brenda Stoops won a Mystery Box from Signature Homestyles/Fragrance Lamps with Cathy Thompson
- Carolyn Foote & Pam McKenzie both won a Scentsy gift bag from Scentsy/Melissa Kastler,
- Barb Watts, Alice Long, Steve Blak, and Rhonda Carroll are all winners of gift bags from the Walnut Street Boutique & Event Center
- Larry Seigel won a goodie bag from Coffeyville Feed & Farm
- Curtis Foster won the $500 Grand Prize (pictured)
Bartlesville Radio thanks everyone that attended the Farm & Home Show this year!
The results from a successful day one of the show can be found here.
