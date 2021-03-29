Posted: Mar 29, 2021 9:49 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2021 10:42 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Election Board Office has released sample ballots for upcoming elections in Washington County on Tuesday, April 6th.

Those elections include Copan's Board of Education General Election, the Special City of Bartlesville Election, and both the Copan and Ochelata Municipal General Elections. Below are links to view each sample ballot.

Special City of Bartlesville Election

Copan Board of Education General Election

Copan Municipal General Election

Ochelata Municipal General Election