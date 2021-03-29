Posted: Mar 29, 2021 10:06 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2021 11:29 AM

Garrett Giles

In memory of Washington County Deputy Sheriff Kyle Davis, Project Tribute Foundation will be Walking for Kyle on Monday evening.

For those wishing to participate, the walk will take place at the Bartlesville High School Track Park at the east parking lot or visitor side. Bartlesville High School is located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive.

Project Tribute will host on site inside the track at 6:00 p.m. Ike Amaro will then say a prayer at 6:15 p.m. before the walk officially begins at 6:30. You can run or walk four laps around the track to complete one mile in honor of Corporal Kyle Davis.

Members of the Washington County Sheriff's Office will be available to accept donations for the family. COVID precautions, including social distancing, are strongly encouraged.

Deputy Davis was tragically killed in the line of duty last Thursday after an altercation with an inmate at the Washington County Detention Center.