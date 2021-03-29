Posted: Mar 29, 2021 12:16 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2021 12:30 PM

Work has begun to replace approximately 1,000 square feet of sidewalk in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Bartlesville.

E.E. Brown Concrete Construction, Inc. started on the project late last week. Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said they'll repair throughs in the area as well. He said the brick was flaking, which created a tripping hazard in the area.

The project was set to begin on Friday, March 26th and is anticipated to take a week to complete. The total cost of the project is $10,800.