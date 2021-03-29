Posted: Mar 29, 2021 2:42 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2021 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

As production of the much anticipated film “Gray Horse” ramps up, more and more people are flocking to Osage County to see the historic landmarks that David Grann referenced in his best-selling book, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

This includes the Osage County Courthouse, a building that currently has limited access due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Security Guard Matt Clark says he could see this becoming a problem in the future.

District one commissioner Randall Jones was quick to remind the public that there wasn’t much they could control when dictating who wants to enter public property.

At Monday’s meeting, a resolution was signed allowing for the filmmakers of the upcoming movie to use the county-owned property that the two parties had been talking about for the past month. This includes the Kennedy Building, Whiting Building and a downtown parking lot.