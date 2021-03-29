Posted: Mar 29, 2021 2:45 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2021 2:52 PM

Garrett Giles

The Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) of Bartlesville will hold a four hour benefit fundraiser event on Monday night.

Chris from Jordan's Way will join ARF for the event. Jordan's Way is a nationally known group and Chris has been featured on Good Morning America, Rachel Ray, the Hallmark Channel, Home and Family Show, and more. He is doing a 50 state tour helping shelters like ARF raise money.

Chris has 75,000 on his Facebook page and will do a Facebook live event. ARF staff will raise money during the event by doing things such as taking pies in the face and locking themselves in dog kennels until they raise a certain amount of money. Businesses that donate will get a shout out from Chris.

ARF was the last Oklahoma Rescue chosen. You can join in the fun if you go to Facebook and follow ARF Bartlesville. The event will take place from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Donations will be taken at the door until 10:00 p.m. as well. ARF Bartlesville is located along Highway 60 on the east side of town close to ABB.