Posted: Mar 30, 2021 8:33 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2021 8:33 AM

Garrett Giles

Early voting begins Thursday, April 1st, for voters in Washington County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.

Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, said early voting is open to all voters.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” House said.

Early voting is available Thursday, April 1st, 2021 and Friday, April 2nd, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the County Election Board located at the City Administration Building, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Ste. 4. Early voting will take place in the City Council Chambers on the first floor. House reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.

The Washington County Election Board is located at the City Administration Building at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Ste. 4 and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 918.337.2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.