Posted: Mar 30, 2021 8:43 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2021 8:45 AM

Garrett Giles

The Corporal Kyle Davis Memorial 3D Shoot and BBQ will be held on Saturday, April 3rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Archery Club at Hudson Lake.

The event is aimed at honoring the life and legacy of Deputy Davis who lost his life in the line of duty after an altercation with an inmate last Thursday.

There will be a 15 target 3D course as well as a bonus long range course. The long range course will be $5 for two arrows and the best shooting at the end of the day will get 50-percent of the pot, and the rest will go to Kyle’s family (or you can donate all of it).

There will be a food truck on site that will be cooking food for everyone. All donations will be going to Kyle’s wife and kids.