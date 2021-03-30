Posted: Mar 30, 2021 9:07 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2021 9:07 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission has announced that their proposed five-year Airport Construction Program is available for public comment.

The deadline for submitting comments is Friday, April 30th, 2021. They’re requesting that those who want to provide comments to do so electronically by contacting Nick Young, Aviation Program Manager, at nyoung@oac.ok.gov.

The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission will consider this ACP during their regularly scheduled May Commission Meeting which is currently set for Wednesday, May 12th at 10:00am.