Posted: Mar 30, 2021 10:35 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2021 10:35 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners proclaimed Saturday, April 24th as the free dump day for this spring at Monday’s meeting.

Residents living in district one have the option to drop off items at eighth and Pecan in Pawhuska, 516 S. 5th Street in Barnsdall and there is also a location in Shidler and McCord.

Citizens in district two can drop off their unwanted items at 2850 W. 133rd Street in Skiatook and for those in district three, there are locations in Hominy and Fairfax.

Appliances, furniture, mattresses, box springs, wood and brush will be accepted. Things such as household trash, hazardous waste materials, paint and other chemicals will not be allowed. For more information, you may call 1-800-259-1570.