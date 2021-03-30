Posted: Mar 30, 2021 11:25 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2021 11:25 AM

Ty Loftis

Don’t forget that Barnsdall Schools will be hosting a blood drive this Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. and will take place at the High School Gym. You may make an appointment at redcross.org or stop by the school at a convenient time.

The school also reminds the public that if a tornado warning is issued for Barnsdall outside of normal school hours, the school’s tornado shelter will be open. In the event that this occurs, you are asked to enter through the northeast door of the football press box.