Posted: Mar 30, 2021 1:43 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2021 1:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Moore said on Tuesday that coronavirus numbers in the Bartlesville area are down.

Moore said the hospital has had one case or no cases of COVID-19 for the last four weeks. As a result, Moore said they're continuing to relax their visitor screening and guidelines. He said he's hopefully that things will improve even farther in the next few weeks.

A coronavirus vaccine update was also provided on Tuesday. Moore said the St. John health system overall has administered 24,000 vaccines while Jane Phillips in Bartlesville has performed 3,000 vaccinations. He said Ascension Jane Phillips has the ability to administer 250 vaccines per day.

Moore said Jane Phillips holds a COVID-19 clinic about three days a week. He said they'll continue to process people through those clinics.

According to Moore, the coronavirus pandemic has made the hospital a difficult place to visit because it has created a stigma in society that the virus is in the hospital. Moore said they've done an excellent job at Ascension Jane Phillips to ensure that COVID-19 stays out for good. He thanked everyone that has remained patient with the hospital as they continue to relax visitor guidelines.