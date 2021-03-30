Posted: Mar 30, 2021 2:03 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2021 2:32 PM

Garrett Giles

Flowers are starting to bloom as spring rolls in, but that's especially true at the Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville as a new art feature was seen being installed on Tuesday afternoon.

"Native Color at Unity Square," by Amie Jacobsen of Amie Jacobsen Art and Design from the Kansas City area, is beginning to be installed at the green space. The art piece will consist of nine stainless steel and cast glass Indian Blanket flowers that are 8 to 11.5-feet tall. Three bees have been crafted to "buzz" above the flowers as well. The feature is also anticipated to include interactive water jet sprinklers for water play around the flowers in the summer months.

The Bartlesville City Council had awarded a commission to Jacobsen in 2020 to create the art installation for Unity Square.

The Tower Green Design Committee is set to discuss and possibly approve a concrete color for the project at noon on Wednesday. They'll meet on the art site at Unity Square.

