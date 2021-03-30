Posted: Mar 30, 2021 3:14 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2021 3:14 PM

Ty Loftis

During Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, a proposal was put forth that would allow for each district to get $150,000 and those funds would go toward road and bridge materials in light of the bizarre weather we have recently had.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones says that is an area the county has been hurting in financially for just over a year now. He estimates his district alone has spent $250,000 on these items in the past month and a half. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney explains what happened as the heavy rains and icy conditions hit the Osage County roads.

McKinney says repair work on something such as that could cost $5,000. He adds that will be a help, but by no means a life-saver, as those funds will be gone quickly. He does say it will help get some projects done that otherwise would have been pushed back.

Jones says they set up this account so money would be available to cover events such as this.