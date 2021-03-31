Posted: Mar 31, 2021 10:55 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2021 10:55 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon to consider the approval of a temporary intergovernmental cooperative detention agreement between the County and the Cherokee Nation.

The agreement regards the detention of Cherokee Nation’s Tribal Inmates. The item will be presented by Washington County District Attorney Kevin Buchanan.

The meeting will begin at 1:00 p.m.