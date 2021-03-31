Posted: Mar 31, 2021 12:42 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2021 12:42 PM

Garrett Giles

More discussion on the American Rescue Plan was had during the Washington County Commissioners meeting this week.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said the biggest take away that Washington County needs to be aware of at this time is that the amount of money to be received appears to face a 75-percent cap based on the January 2020 budget. He said Washington County would be capped somewhere in the ballpark of $9.1-million.

A plan of action will be needed first. Commissioner Antle said that this plan of action will need to be submitted quickly following the first reception of money in or around May 2020. He said the money will come in over the course of the two years, so they have to develop some sort of document related to how they intend to use the money to do certain things.

Uses for the funds could include improvements at the Washington County Courthouse and the expansion of broadband throughout the County. Commissioner Antle said the spending of the funds will mostly help with the mitigation of COVID-19. He said the money cannot be used to bolster any pension funds.