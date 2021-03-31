Posted: Mar 31, 2021 2:36 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2021 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Rural Revival, a company aimed at revitalizing small towns across America, will be putting on a workshop for businesses in Pawhuska during the second week of May. This is the second time Pawhuska has hosted the event and Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash says early indicators show it will be a successful event.

Nash is also partnering with a business out of California to assist with the event. These business owners will also be staying in Pawhuska for the four-day period, thus boosting the economy.