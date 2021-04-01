Posted: Apr 01, 2021 10:58 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2021 11:35 AM

Tom Davis

Gov. Kevin Stitt stopped by Bartlesville Radio on Thursday entroute to Bartelsville High School and Tri-Coutny Tech. He was joined by Education Secretary Ryan Walters.

On Wednesday, The Governor signed a controversial education funding measure that will have school funding more closely follow students. Stitt on Wednesday also signed a bill to expand transfers between public schools after the Oklahoma Legislature gave final approval to both major education reforms earlier in the day.

The Governor also touted Oklahoma's record on getting COVID-19 shots into the arms of citizens and even into his own earlier this week.