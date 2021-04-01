Posted: Apr 01, 2021 2:05 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2021 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The Coffeyville Community College Soccer team is currently holding two fundraisers to help the program, while also helping the public. With Easter taking place this weekend, the club is selling eggs to families and bringing them to your home the night before Easter. Coach Jerrid Schicke said they will deliver these all the way to the Bartlesville area.

They are also selling a unique Red Ravens soccer mask for ten dollars apiece. If you would like to take part in these two fundraisers, visit Coffeyville.edu.com.