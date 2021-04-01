Posted: Apr 01, 2021 2:51 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2021 2:51 PM

Ty Loftis

Two Central Middle School students are going to the VEX Robotics Oklahoma State Championships on Friday, April 16th. Dillon Mehta and Adit Paul

Central Middle School hosted its third annual Robotics Bruin Challenge and due to COVID-19 concerns, it was all virtual. In the competition, teams were to code their robots to move on their own without a controller.

Mehta and Paul’s code, combined with their driver points, earned them a first-place finish among all middle schoolers from across the State of Oklahoma. Robotics Club Sponsor Lolly Williams had this to say about their achievement:

“The boys have worked so hard and have been focused on this goal. I am beyond proud of this team.”

Because of their high-points finish in the March event, they will be the number one seed heading into the State Championship in two weeks.