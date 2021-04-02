Posted: Apr 02, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 10:24 AM

Tom Davis

District Judge Linda Thomas was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday.

Our discussion revolved around the year of COVID-19 and how the court, locally, was able to pivot on a dime and make the system work despite the pandemic

Thomas said the Washington County Courthouse reopened to the degree it could to the directed by the Oklahoma Supreme Court and the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

Judge Thomas said they were given some flexiblilty to tailor the orders to what was best for Washington County and its citizens.

For awhile, rhe Washington County Courthouse is used technology and distance measures such as teleconferencing, FaceTime, Zoom meetings and other virtual options to keep the courthouse running smoothly.

She said Washington County Emergency Management has set up two tents in the parking lot between the Courthouse and the County Administration Building located along S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville where the judges could interface with citizens remotely with iPads.

Thomas also talked about the possibility of expanding courtrooms in the courhouse. Saying two of the current courtrooms are too small. One possibility is using the space vacated by the county election board which recently moved across the stree to the city building.

She said discussions are underway with the county commissioners and others at this point.