Posted: Apr 02, 2021 1:46 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 1:46 PM
Osage County Fairgrounds Hosting Event on Saturday
Ty Loftis
There will be a bareback barrel race this Saturday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. There will be a registration fee, but equal payback is 80 percent. The barn fee for use of the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena is five dollars.
Exhibitions begin at 10 a.m. and the race starts at 1 p.m.Exhibitions are four dollars each or three runs for ten dollars. There will be no refund after the final payment and no tack is allowed on the horse's back. For more information, or to enter, contact Cassie at 918-693-8874. Food and vendors will be on hand.
