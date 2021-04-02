Posted: Apr 02, 2021 2:39 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 2:39 PM

Max Gross

A series of thefts have been reported on the campus of Oklahoma Union Schools. Surveillance photos show a white Jeep SUV, an early 2000s model Grand Cherokee. The car was seen on the campus in the early morning hours of Friday, March 26.

The South Coffeyville Police Department and Nowata County Sheriff’s office are investigating the crimes. Anyone with information is asked to contact OKU school resource officer Rick Garretson at 918-255-6513.