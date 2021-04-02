Posted: Apr 02, 2021 3:29 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 5:07 PM

Ty Loftis / Garrett Giles

Washington County Deputy Kyle Davis was laid to rest Friday afternoon and at the memorial service at Copan High School, fellow officers, friends and family members shared memories from his life.

The Copan High School Gymnasium hardly had an opening, and the school had the Toby Moreland Student Center and the high school cafeteria prepped to host those that came to pay their respects to the Davis family. Agencies throughout northeast Oklahoma, including the Bartlesville Police Department, Dewey Police Department, Ramona Police Department, Tulsa Police Department, Rogers County Sheriff's Office and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office were also in attendance.

The Honor Guard also stood by to help carry out the service. The Bartlesville Fire Department, the Dewey Fire Department and Washington County Emergency Management were also among the many agencies that paid their respects or help with the service on Friday.

During the service, Corporal Davis' father, Randy Davis, said that he was always willing to joke around, no matter the situation.

Deputy Davis, 38, of Copan, passed away on Thursday, March 25th. Davis was born in Bartlesville on December 24th, 1982, to Randy and Karen of Caney, Kansas. Davis graduated from Copan Public Schools in 2002 and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

Davis attended the Church of Christ in Caney. Davis' Pastor, Tom Barton, took to the stage and spoke of the high character that Davis showed since he was a young man in church.

Deputy Davis is married to Kristin N (Jeter) Davis, also a graduate of Copan. They recently celebrated 10 years of marriage on February 26th, 2021. They also cherish their two children, Seth and Pearl. Davis loved sports and the outdoors. He always included his family in his outdoor passion and spent many hours with his wife, and even the kids, as hunting partners.

Davis was preceded in passing by his maternal Grandfather, Jerrell McCarty of Chickasha, Oklahoma, and his paternal Grandfather, Lesley (Les) Davis of Sedan, Kansas. In addition to his wife and kids, Davis is survived by his parents, sister Kelly Davis and son Tanner of Caney, maternal Grandmother, Yvonne McCarty of Chickasha, and paternal Grandmother, Sara Davis of Bartlesville. Davis is also survived by a host of relatives including aunts, uncles, cousins, and his enormous family of "Brothers and Sisters in Blue."

Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland said they'll miss Kyle. Copeland said they'll never forget Kyle's goofy smile, his great sense of humor, and the fact that he was not fond of clowns. He told Deputy Davis to rest easy and know that the Washington County Sheriff's Office would take the watch from there.

Bill Uhls, Brody Wallis, Carey Duniphin, Shep Fuller, Josh Johnson, James Smith, Clifton Johnson and Jacob Fuller were Pallbearers. Hailey Hall, Donnie Johnson and Ricky Landes served as Honorary Pallbearers.

Interment was held at the Dewey Cemetery.