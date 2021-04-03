Posted: Apr 03, 2021 2:06 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2021 2:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Seniors from Pawhuska High School shared memories, read senior salutes and played their favorite songs on 1500 AM, 99.1 FM KGPM on Saturday afternoon.

Andrew Williams, Jozelyn Brace and Jamar Goff took to the airwaves to share stories and music on behalf of the Pawhuska Senior Class of 2021. Pawhuska Class Days was made possible thanks to the City of Pawhuska, Pizza Hut, LPL Paiting, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Patriot Chevrolet and Bluestem Aerial Sprayers.

