Posted: Apr 05, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2021 4:08 PM

Max Gross

A 19-year-old Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony counts for an alleged string of sexual assaults that occurred in 2019. Jaylen Cross appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of first degree rape, two counts of forcible sodomy and lewd or indecent proposals to a minor.

According to court documents, the alleged incidents occurred between July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2019. The alleged victim was 13 years old at the time of the incidents. The defendant was 18 years old. The events occurred at a residence on the 5100 block of Nowata Road in Bartlesville.

The court documents list multiple alleged non-consensual sexual acts initiated by Cross. The State of Oklahoma requested a $150,000 bond be set. Cross is due back in court for a felony status date on April 16.