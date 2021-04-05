Posted: Apr 05, 2021 8:24 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2021 8:24 PM

The Dewey City Council approved ordinance revisions pertaining to junked and abandoned vehicles on Monday night.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said the revisions will make the job of code enforcement easier and more efficient on this front. He said they looked at ordinances in cities and towns throughout the State of Oklahoma to come up with the improved ordinance.

After 168 hours (seven days), Trease said a tow truck will be called, an officer will be present, and the vehicle in question will be towed. Trease said it would be up to the property owner to pay the fines, penalties and impound fees. He said the ordinance is probably the best he's seen in the State when it comes to junked and abandoned vehicles.

Trease said they're also adopting "Inoperative Vehicle Notices" from the City of Sand Springs. He said the City of Dewey would establish their own notices to mimic those of Sand Springs' to place at the property where a junked or abandoned vehicle(s) are breaking the City's ordinance. This will not be an official notice. A letter to the property owner will be an official notice.

This is done in an effort to clean up residential areas in the City of Dewey. The Dewey City Council approved an emergency clause as well, putting the revised ordinance into effect immediately.

To read Part 8 Health and Sanitation, Chapter 3 Junked and Abandoned Vehicles of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Dewey, click here.

Also in the Dewey City Council meeting, an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget would be approved. The Council approved for a $15,972 increase in revenues and a $15,972 increase in expenditures. The funds were related to State Library Assistance.

Prior to the Dewey City Council meeting, two public hearings were held. One public hearing regarded a variance request from 209 S. Taft Lane to allow a travel trailer to be parked within the front set-back. That request would be denied by the Council. The other public hearing honed in on a rezoning request at 804 N. Ross to change it from a residential zone to commercial neighborhood. That request would also be denied.