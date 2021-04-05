Posted: Apr 05, 2021 8:30 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2021 8:30 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved a vaccine incentive for city employees at Monday night’s meeting. City manager Mike Bailey brought the resolution before the council. Each employee would receive $250 if they receive or have previously received a COVID-19 vaccination. Bailey said this will help the city minimize time lost from employees.

The incentive is available for all city employees. Part-time employees will receive a pro-rated payment if vaccinated. Bailey pointed out that a memorandum of understanding is necessary for police and fire employees because of their respective unions. Bailey believes the $250 incentive is sufficient.

Councilman Jim Curd made sure to clarify with Bailey that there is no requirement for employees to receive a vaccination. The resolution amends the budget for the city. Within that budget is funds for all employees but the city is targeting 70% participation in the incentive program.