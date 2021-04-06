Posted: Apr 06, 2021 1:57 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there will be a large increase in reported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday due to an error in one lab's reporting. Oklahoma State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jared Taylor expects to see around 1,300 new cases added to the report.

Taylor said state health leaders discovered the discrepancy late last week and have worked to fix the problem. He added that Wednesday's numbers will not be an accurate depiction of the current situation across the state.

District Three Commissioner for Osage County, Darren McKinney says it is important to continue practicing safe habits so that we don't see those high numbers return on a permanent basis.

In Wednesday's release, 120 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state and five deaths were listed.