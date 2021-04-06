Posted: Apr 06, 2021 7:12 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2021 7:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to elect their leaders for the coming term.

In Pawhuska, voters looked to fill the unoccupied Ward Two Seat, which had been filled by Jourdan Foran until she resigned last year. Amber Nash defeated Susan Bayro for that seat, winning with 140 votes to 128 votes.

In Barnsdall, Kevin Swan defeated JD Cole by a 56 vote margin to win a Ward Two Seat. Patrick Patton and Todd Roe were each elected council members in Shidler. Amanda Stansberry was elected Town Treasurer of Wynona. Donnie Reed was elected council member at-large for Hominy.

Stephanie Upton won a narrow race for a council seat in Skiatook. Robin Edens was victorious in another Skiatook council race. Gabriel Graham and Nichole Beavers, who are running for a seat on the Woodland School Board each got 129 votes showing why every vote truly counts.